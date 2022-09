Food insecurity is a problem across West Michigan with so many adults and children not knowing where their next meal will come from. Degage Ministries serves this population in Grand Rapids and is hosting a fundraiser to support its mission and spread awareness about food insecurity.

Breaking Bread will take place on September 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Fulton Street Farmers Market.

Tickets cost $150 per person and can be purchased here.