Deer Tracks Junction Adventure Park hosting firefighter fundraiser

The folks at Deer Tracks Junction Adventure Park are always looking for a way to Pay It Forward and they've got another event lined up to do just that. On Sunday, June 18 from noon to 3 p.m. a free event will be held in the parking lot with proceeds benefiting the Courtland Township Fire Department. Free food and activities like a bounce house, dunk tank, face painting and more will be on hand.

While you're there, consider purchasing tickets to the park. You can walk through areas where you can pick up and pet the animals. Or you could take the Drive Thru Safari to get a look at some of the more wilder animals up close. There's a huge playground, a gift shop, and don't forget the homemade ice cream. Get more info on their websiteor for the event check out the Facebook Event Page.