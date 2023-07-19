Deep dive into the rich "Hidden History of Grand Rapids" with city's archivist

Every region has its hidden history; stories not many people know about and often surprise people once they're told. Grand Rapids, too, has a hidden history, and all those fascinating stories are told in a brand new book by a local author and archivist for the City of Grand Rapids.

Fox 17 Morning Mix sat down with Grand Rapids archivist, Matthew A. Ellis, who shares stories from across two centuries of Grand Rapids' history, delving into the layout of streets, the manufacture of materials used to build the city, local food trends, and more.

"Hidden History of Grand Rapids" is available at Schuler's, Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and other local bookstores.

To discover more about this book, visit ArcadiaPublishing.com.

Also, uncover even more hidden history by following @grcityarchives on Instagram, as well as tuning in to Ellis' podcast, "Grand Rapids Local History."