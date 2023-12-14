"Decide to Survive: How I Beat Addiction" shares Brittany Midolo's journey of recovery

Studies show 38% of people experience increased stress during the holiday season, and nearly 1 in 3 drink more alcohol during this time. This leads some to substance abuse and addiction, which is a dark and unpredictable journey for many.

Brittany Midolo is a woman from West Michigan who has had her journey with addiction and recovery. She joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share her story, and how she's using it to help others through a new book, "Decide to Survive: How I Beat My Addiction (& How You Can Too.)

"Decide to Survive: How I Beat Addiction (& How You Can Too)" is available on Amazon for $17.99.

Learn more about Midolo and her journey at decidetosurvive.com.