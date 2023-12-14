Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

"Decide to Survive: How I Beat Addiction" shares Brittany Midolo's journey of recovery

Posted at 11:40 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 11:40:42-05

Studies show 38% of people experience increased stress during the holiday season, and nearly 1 in 3 drink more alcohol during this time. This leads some to substance abuse and addiction, which is a dark and unpredictable journey for many.

Brittany Midolo is a woman from West Michigan who has had her journey with addiction and recovery. She joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share her story, and how she's using it to help others through a new book, "Decide to Survive: How I Beat My Addiction (& How You Can Too.)

"Decide to Survive: How I Beat Addiction (& How You Can Too)" is available on Amazon for $17.99.

Learn more about Midolo and her journey at decidetosurvive.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book