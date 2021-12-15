Day 4 of Holiday Delights: Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. Our Family® Baking Soda
- 1 cup margarine
- 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. almond extract
- 1/4 cup whole milk
- 1 egg
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Sift flour, salt, and baking soda together.
- Cream margarine, vanilla, and almond extract together using an electric mixer in a separate bowl.
- Beat egg into creamed mixture.
- Gradually add sugar to creamed mixture. Continue to mix until thoroughly blended.
- Gradually add flour mixture to the creamed mixture.
- Add milk and continue mixing until a uniform dough forms.
- Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls on an ungreased cookie sheet 2 inches apart.
- Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly golden.
Find this holiday recipe and more at ourfamilyfoods.com/recipes.
