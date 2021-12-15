Videos Day 4 of Holiday Delights: Sugar Cookies

Posted at 11:35 AM, Dec 15, 2021

Ingredients: 3 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp. salt

1 tsp. Our Family® Baking Soda

1 cup margarine

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. almond extract

1/4 cup whole milk

1 egg Directions: Preheat oven to 400°F. Sift flour, salt, and baking soda together. Cream margarine, vanilla, and almond extract together using an electric mixer in a separate bowl. Beat egg into creamed mixture. Gradually add sugar to creamed mixture. Continue to mix until thoroughly blended. Gradually add flour mixture to the creamed mixture. Add milk and continue mixing until a uniform dough forms. Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls on an ungreased cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly golden. Find this holiday recipe and more at ourfamilyfoods.com/recipes. Holiday Delights is sponsored by Family Fare.

