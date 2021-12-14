Videos Day 3 of Holiday Delights: Pear-Pineapple Galettes

Posted at 10:52 AM, Dec 14, 2021

Ingredients:

1 package (15 oz.) refrigerated Our Family® Pie Crust

3/4 cup drained and chopped Our Family® Pear Slices in Heavy Syrup

3/4 cup drained Our Family® Pineapple Tidbits in 100% Pineapple Juice

1/4 cup Our Family® Dried Cranberries

1 1/2 tbsp. Our Family® Dark Brown Sugar

1 tbsp. plus 1/2 teaspoon Our Family® Pure Granulated Sugar

2 tsp. Our Family® Corn Starch

1/2 tsp. Our Family® Ground Cinnamon

Our Family® All-purpose Flour for dusting

1 Our Family® Large Egg

2 cups Our Family® Vanilla Ice Cream Directions: Let pie crusts stand at room temperature as the label directs to soften slightly. Preheat oven to 400°; line rimmed baking pan with parchment paper. In a large bowl, stir pears, pineapple, cranberries, brown sugar, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, corn starch, and cinnamon. Makes about 1 1/2 cups. Unroll pie crusts on a lightly floured surface; using 4 1/2-inch round cutter or glass, cut 8 circles from pie crusts. Gently roll circles to 4 3/4-inch diameter; place on prepared pans. Leaving a 1-inch border, place 3 tablespoons fruit mixture onto the center of each round. Leaving center open, pleat sides of dough over fruit mixture, allowing pastry to drape and pressing dough to hold. In a small bowl, whisk egg and 2 teaspoons water; brush tops of galettes (avoiding centers) with egg mixture and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar. Bake galettes for 18 minutes or until crust is golden brown, turning pan once. Serve galettes topped with ice cream. Find this holiday recipe and more at ourfamilyfoods.com/recipes. Holiday Delights is sponsored by Family Fare.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.