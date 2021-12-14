Day 3 of Holiday Delights: Pear-Pineapple Galettes

Ingredients:
- 1 package (15 oz.) refrigerated Our Family® Pie Crust
- 3/4 cup drained and chopped Our Family® Pear Slices in Heavy Syrup
- 3/4 cup drained Our Family® Pineapple Tidbits in 100% Pineapple Juice
- 1/4 cup Our Family® Dried Cranberries
- 1 1/2 tbsp. Our Family® Dark Brown Sugar
- 1 tbsp. plus 1/2 teaspoon Our Family® Pure Granulated Sugar
- 2 tsp. Our Family® Corn Starch
- 1/2 tsp. Our Family® Ground Cinnamon
- Our Family® All-purpose Flour for dusting
- 1 Our Family® Large Egg
- 2 cups Our Family® Vanilla Ice Cream
Directions:
- Let pie crusts stand at room temperature as the label directs to soften slightly. Preheat oven to 400°; line rimmed baking pan with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, stir pears, pineapple, cranberries, brown sugar, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, corn starch, and cinnamon. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.
- Unroll pie crusts on a lightly floured surface; using 4 1/2-inch round cutter or glass, cut 8 circles from pie crusts. Gently roll circles to 4 3/4-inch diameter; place on prepared pans. Leaving a 1-inch border, place 3 tablespoons fruit mixture onto the center of each round. Leaving center open, pleat sides of dough over fruit mixture, allowing pastry to drape and pressing dough to hold.
- In a small bowl, whisk egg and 2 teaspoons water; brush tops of galettes (avoiding centers) with egg mixture and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar. Bake galettes for 18 minutes or until crust is golden brown, turning pan once.
- Serve galettes topped with ice cream.
Find this holiday recipe and more at ourfamilyfoods.com/recipes.
