Day 2 of Holiday Delights: Pumpkin Roulade

Pumpkin Roulade

Ingredients:

Our Family® Nonstick Cooking Spray

1⁄2 cup plus 2 tbsp. Our Family All-Purpose Flour

2 tbsp. Our Family® Cornstarch

1⁄2 tsp. Our Family® Baking Powder

1⁄2 tsp. Our Family® Baking Soda

1⁄2 tsp. Our Family® Ground Cinnamon

1⁄2 tsp. Our Family® Salt

1⁄4 tsp. Our Family® Ground Allspice

8 tsp. Our Family® Ground Cloves

3 large Our Family® Eggs, room temperature

1 cup granulated Our Family® Sugar

2/3 cup canned solid-pack pumpkin

1 tsp. Our Family® Vanilla Extract

3 tbsp. Our Family® Powdered Sugar plus additional garnish

Cream Cheese Filling



1 package (8 oz.) Our Family® Cream Cheese, softened

4 tbsp. Our Family® Unsalted Butter (2 stick), softened

1 tsp. Our Family® Vanilla Extract

2 cups Our Family® Powdered Sugar

1⁄2 cup chopped dried cranberries

1⁄2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Prepare Pumpkin Cake:

Preheat oven to 375°. Spray 15 x 10-inch rimmed baking pan or jelly roll pan with nonstick cooking spray; line with parchment paper and spray the paper with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, allspice, and cloves. In a large bowl, beat eggs on medium speed for 5 minutes or until thick and lemon-colored. Reduce speed to low and gradually add granulated sugar; beat 1 minute. Add pumpkin and vanilla extract; mix until just combined. Add flour mixture and mix until just combined. Pour batter into prepared baking pan. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Lay dishtowel on work surface; sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar. Remove cake from oven and run a knife along edges to loosen; immediately invert cake onto towel. Gently peel the parchment paper off the cake and sprinkle the cake with the remaining 1 tablespoon powdered sugar. Starting at the short end of the cake, roll up the cake with a towel while the cake is still hot; cool completely on wire rack. Prepare Cream Cheese Filling: In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, and vanilla extract on medium speed for 2 minutes or until smooth. Add powdered sugar and beat 1 minute or until smooth. Stir in cranberries and pecans. To assemble the roulade, unroll the cake; remove the towel, and evenly spread the filling over the cake. Starting at the short end of the cake, roll up the cake with filling. To serve, sprinkle roulade with additional powdered sugar and slice. Roulade may also be wrapped tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerated up to 2 days in advance.

Find this recipe and many more at ourfamilyfoods.com/recipes.

10 Days of Holiday Delights is sponsored by Family Fare.