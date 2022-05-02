Daphne Oz's cookbook helps families find balance between healthy and tasty meals

With four kids and a busy career, bestselling author, and Emmy-award-winning co-host of The Good Dish, Daphne Oz is all too familiar with finding the right balance between health and fitness goals while living a full life.

In her new book, Eat Your Heart Out, Daphne shares four simple rules that remove the guesswork from healthy eating.

The four simple rules to healthy heating are: no gluten, no refined sugar, limit dairy, and take the weekends off!

The book has 150 simply delicious recipes to eat clean, feel good and have fun while making the meals for the people you love.

Daphne appeared on the Morning Mix to show us how to make an easy guilt-free sheet pan “Mama’s BBQ Chicken." She also talked about her time as a judge on Master Chef Junior, which airs on Thursdays nights at 8 p.m. on Fox 17.

Learn more about Daphne's book at daphneoz.com.