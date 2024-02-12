Dancing with the Local Stars to raise money for over 50 MI food pantries

Some fancy footwork aims to put some food in some pantries across West Michigan, and once again, it's happening in Muskegon as Dancing with the Local Stars returns for a night of fun and fundraising.

Dancing with the Local Stars is a fundraising event in Muskegon, Michigan, that provides funds to over 50 local food pantries and food-related programs each year.

Come to watch groups of well-known people in the West Michigan community and other dance groups take the stage at VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center. This year's theme is Boots & Bling.

Dancing with the Local Stars will take place on February 23 at 7 p.m. and February 24 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Admission is $75 per ticket and can be purchased at Dancemuskegon.com.

All donations and entry fees will go toward pantries and food-related programs.