Dancing with the Local Stars returns to Muskegon on Feb. 24 & 25

Dancing with the Local Stars returns to Muskegon to raise money for food pantries across West Michigan on February 24 and 25.

Dancing with the Local Stars is a fundraising event providing funds to over 50 local food pantries and food-related programs. Local celebrities from across West Michigan form into dance teams and compete for the title of dancing champion while raising money for a good cause.

The event will take place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, located at 460 W. Western Avenue.

For show times and to purchase tickets, visit DanceMuskegon.com.