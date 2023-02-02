Watch Now
Dancing with the Local Stars returns to Muskegon on Feb. 24 & 25

Posted at 11:35 AM, Feb 02, 2023
Dancing with the Local Stars returns to Muskegon to raise money for food pantries across West Michigan on February 24 and 25.

Dancing with the Local Stars is a fundraising event providing funds to over 50 local food pantries and food-related programs. Local celebrities from across West Michigan form into dance teams and compete for the title of dancing champion while raising money for a good cause.

The event will take place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, located at 460 W. Western Avenue.

For show times and to purchase tickets, visit DanceMuskegon.com.

