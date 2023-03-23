Dads and daughters can whip up something sweet at "Kids Kitchen"

Family is at the heart of every community. Our Family Cares and Daddy Daughter Time are partnering to bring families together for a tasty event, Kids Kitchen.

Kids Kitchen 2023 will have Dads and daughters preparing two recipes using a wide variety of ingredients from the Our Family brand whose quality products are available at Family Fare.

Daddy and daughter duos will make and take the tasty treats home along with recipe cards so they can make them again together.

Kids Kitchen with Our Family Foods will take place on March 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event costs $20 per ticket.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit daddydaughtertime.org/events.