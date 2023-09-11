Daddy's Dough Cookies; is a small business where cookies are made with love and quality ingredients

Cookies are always a good idea, mainly when eating them supports a local, family-owned business. Daddy's Dough is all about making their cookies with quality ingredients, made with love, and putting family first, making it the perfect business to support in West Michigan.

Owner and co-founder Marcqus Wright got the idea from his business after spending years baking cookies for family and friends. At the time, his then five-year-old daughter, Mariah, recommended that they start a business to share their cookies with everyone saying, "Daddy you should sell your cookies. They are so good!"

Daddy's Dough Cookies are made with high-quality ingredients; no fake ingredients or preservatives, and unbleached flour. Every batch of cookies is made in small amounts, ensuring consistent flavor, made in manageable portion sizes, and even offers gluten-free and dairy-free options.

Daddy’s Dough Cookies can be purchased at the Bridge Street Market, Horrocks Market, select Corewell Health locations, and the GR Public Museum all in Grand Rapids, online, or by emailing cookies@daddysdough.com.