D.A. Blodgett celebrates National Adoption Month

For nearly 140 years, D.A. Blodgett St. John's has been looking out for children in West Michigan, keeping kids safe and helping families thrive. November is National Adoption Month, and the organization is hosting a big event that celebrates adoption while supporting kids in foster care.

Joy Engelsman, Adoption and Licensing Manager at D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s, along with adoptive parent Julia Long, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share their stories of going through the adoption process and how the community can show their support.

St. John's Guild Ball 60th Diamond Jubilee will feature a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., dinner and program at 7, followed by dancing and live music by BRENA.

D.A. Blodgett St. John's also will be hosting a Foster Care Informational Meeting for those interested or considering fostering/adopting a child. Join them on December 9 fro 6 to 7:30 p.m. to get all questions answered.

To learn more about how to adopt, or help D.A. Blodgett St. John's with their mission, visit dabsj.org.

