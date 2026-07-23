Cycle for Multiple System Atrophy research next month

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a neurological disorder that is similar to Parkinson's with many overlapping symptoms, but is rarer and progresses at a faster rate. Research for treatment is limited, and the Grand River Ride to End MSA is contributing to the cause with four different bicycle rides taking place on August 29 at Ada Township Park.

Riders can choose to register for a 34-mile ride, 62-mile ride, or Century Ride of 100 Miles. A ten-mile family ride is also available, and participants must create or join a fundraising team or solo campaign to raise a minimum of $150.

Registration is free for children under 16 and $25 for adults. All funds will benefit Mission MSA, bringing MSA patients and families support, as well as conducting research for treatment options and a future cure.

GRREMSA Board Member Virginia Scholten and Board Member and MSA Patient Jack Walen visited the Morning Mix to discuss the ride.

Visit grremsa.org for more information and to register.

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