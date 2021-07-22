Curtain opens again for Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

After the pandemic caused a hiatus, Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is ready to entertain the crowds again.

The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley opens this Friday and runs through August 1. It's the fist musical in 18 months!

Season Subscriptions for 2021-22 season go on sale August 3. General public tickets on sale Aug. 17. The new season opens with Once, a new musical on Sept. 17.

Head to LMCU Ballpark for year two of , Broadway at the Ballpark, a special outdoor concert. Tickets are on sale now.

A full slate of after-school and weekend classes in the School of Theatre arts will take place this fall. The schedule will be released in mid to late August.

For tickets, go to grct.org