Curl up with a holiday romance novel this winter: "It Happened One Christmas"

As the days get darker and colder, nothing warms the heart like cuddling up with a cozy Christmas romance story, which is something Canadian author Chantel Guertin knows a lot about.

Guertin just released her ninth book, "It Happened One Christmas," set in Quebec, Canada. The book is described as "a charming and rollicking holiday rom-com about a big-city film director who must convince the dreamy, yet grumpy, mayor of a small town to give her the permit to shoot her Christmas movie in his idyllic hometown."

The author joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to give insight on what inspired her to write the story, as well as share some of her favorite holiday romance novels.