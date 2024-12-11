Cultural Connect presents "Tap In & Plug In" on December 12

There's an exciting new music series coming to Grand Rapids where artists, businesses, and other resources in the music industry come together to make connections.

Tap In & Plug In, presented by Cultural Connect, will feature live music and plenty of opportunities to network with artists and others in the music industry. The event will take place at Skelletones, located at133 S. Division, in Grand Rapids.

Cultural Connect provides space for all musical talents from all regions.

The event will take place on December 12, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Entry is $20.

