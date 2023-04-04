Cultivate 2023 brings together creatives, entrepreneurs, and young professionals

On April 15, Cultivate Grand Rapids will bring together artists, entrepreneurs, and young professionals together to grow their network.

Join Pirate Club & The GRAM Visionnaires for Cultivate Grand Rapids 2023, a networking event designed for the creatives, entrepreneurs, and young professionals of Grand Rapids.

Attendees can meet up with like-minded individuals in the creative community and build new relationships to grow their businesses; expand creative circles, find new collaborators, and get professional advice on growing a business in a relaxed, free-flowing setting.

The evening will consist of rotating activities, dinner, art exhibitions, and an open bar.

Cultivate Grand Rapids will take place at the Grand Rapids Art Museum from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets cost $65.

To register or learn more, visit their website.