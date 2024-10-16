CSNIP shares care tips for pet owners during Pet Wellness Month

C-SNIP— the Community Spay and Neuter Initiative Partnership— is a non-profit in West Michigan that helps prevent pet overpopulation, improves pet health, and makes veterinary care accessible.

For Pet Wellness Month, Sharon Caldwell-Newton from C-SNIP joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss the best practices when it comes to caring for pets.

Balanced Nutrition & Portion Control

Feed your pet high-quality food tailored to their age, breed, and health needs, and avoid overfeeding to prevent obesity-related health problems.

Daily Exercise & Mental Stimulation

Regular physical activity and enrichment (like toys or training) keep pets healthy, prevent boredom, and reduce behavioral issues.

Routine Vet Check-ups

Schedule annual or semi-annual vet visits to catch potential health issues early, update vaccinations, and maintain parasite prevention.

C-SNIP also has a new affordable vet clinic being built in Walker, located at 1300 Walker Village Dr. NW. The facility will merge three small existing C-SNIP clinics in Grand Rapids and Fruitport and offer an expanded range of high-volume, reduced-cost veterinary services for financially challenged pet owners throughout 10 West Michigan counties.

C-SNIP is also hosting the 7th annual Wags & Whiskers fundraiser on October 23 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Proceeds will support C-SNIP services and raise awareness for its Community Pet Project.

