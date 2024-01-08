Creative Conversations: Seongbae Cho

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Seongbae Cho is a graduate student in the Master of Fine Arts program at Kendall College of Art and Design at Ferris State University. He's from South Korea, but is very much inspired by the American wilderness. He works primarily in oil and acrylics, but likes to explore many creative avenues like photography, video and computer coding. Many of his landscape pieces are inspired by photographer Ansel Adams. Seongbae travels the country taking photographs, and then recreates them on canvas. He hopes his work sparks memories and inspires imagination in all who see them.

