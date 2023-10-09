Creative Conversations: Nicole Fisher

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Nicole Fisher-Draft got started in art after the death of her father two years ago. She was deep in her grief and needed something to do. She owns her own yoga studio and works with women. She started using that energy to make bracelets, hoping to sell a few in her studio. She sold 200 in the first month.

Today with More Love Collective, she’s sourcing beads from all over the world and tries to use as many natural sources as possible, like wood and stones. A big part of her business is also about giving back, 2% of all of her profits go back into the community in different ways.

Nicole says she’s inspired by the world, as she continues what she calls a humbling journey. She loves the feedback she gets from her customers and the love they give her.

Learn more on her Facebook and Instagram page.