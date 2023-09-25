Creative Conversations: Kim Armock

Kim Armock got into art at a young age, because her mother had them working on crafts, painting, coloring, and more. She started selling art in junior high school but went on a hiatus as she pursued her "adult" career. After having an acute stroke, Kim got into macrame as she tried to recover. Today she tries to use as many recycled materials as possible, cotton fiber, wood, leather, vegan leather, and even materials from nature.

She says she's most inspired by her customers, and by the community. She wants to create beautiful solutions, and make what's practical fun and stylish. In the end, she hopes her pieces become conversation art.

You can learn more about her on her Instagram or Facebook.