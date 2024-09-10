Creative Conversations: Ashley Nash

In today's creative conversations, the Fox 17 Morning Mix speaks with Ashley Nash, the artist behind Nashley Illustration.

Ashley has gathered over 10 years of creative experience including Graphic design, packaging design, pattern making, illustration, and murals. She is known for her work contribution to the Muskegon Train Bridge Project completed in 2020 as well as her custom resin dice sets.

Follow Nash on Instagram to see her most recent projects or view her work online at nashleyillustration.com/.

