Creative Conversation: Toni Falk-Turczyn

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Toni Falk-Turczyn calls herself the Chief Sass Officer of MF Seasoning Co. She got plenty of experience in the kitchen becuase her mom owned a catering company. Toni started at the bottom as potato scrubber and carrot peeler. She went on to work in restaurants before retiring in 2020. But she took her seasoning recipe with her and after gifting it to friends for Christmas, she decided to go big, and start her own company.

Most of what she does is salt, with just a bit of pepper. She pulls a lot of inspiration from her family, her mother, her kids and her customers. You can find her at farmers markers in Spring Lake and Grand Haven, but you can also check out her website, mfseasoning.com.

You can also connect with her on her Facebookor Instagram.

