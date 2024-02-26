Creative Conversation: Sam Pentces

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sam Pentces is a senior in the Illustration program at Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University. He has always excelled in the studio from a young age, with comics. The more he dove into the arts, the more he realized he could make a career out of something he loved. He enjoys illustration, character design and concept art. Sam started with graphite and paper and has since moved on to markers. He loves the way they bring color and precision, and he can now replicate that through digital art. Sam is inspired by animated movies and hopes to use his work to entertain, while spreading appreciation for art and his mediums. You can follow Sam on his Instagram page.