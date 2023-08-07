Creative Conversation: Robyn Smith

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robyn Smith’s mom was an art teacher, so she started honing her skills at a very young age. As a career, she started in graphic design, but eventually wanted to get out of the digital arts. She found her passion in ceramics after taking a community course. She says she will sometimes use a pottery wheel, but sculpting is where her heart lies.

Like many artists, Robyn finds inspiration in nature, blending science and symbolism. She says life and death cycles are particularly interesting to her, and she does plenty of research on both plants and animals.

Robyn hopes her work makes you smile; she simply likes to make people happy. Her work is playful, whimsical and beautiful. You can find her on Instagram, through her website and on Facebook. She has her work in several stores around West Michigan and frequents markets and art shows in the area.