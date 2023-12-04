Creative Conversation: Phillip Martin-Luckhurst

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Philip Martin Luckhurst is from Alaska, Michigan. He developed his love of painting during lessons at the senior center with his grandmother. He continued his passion creating murals for his hometown and the Air Force. Now, he's seeking a formal education focusing on painting. He typically works with oil, but also likes charcoal. Philip is inspired by history, bygone eras and he hopes his work allows people to slow down, take everything in and smile.

Find him onInstagram.