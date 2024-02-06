Creative Conversation: Mikaila Doede

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mikaila Doede is from Detroit, but is currently a sophomore studying illustration at Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University. Like so many others, she found she was gravitating to art at a young age. She would choose to color over playing with toys, but so did her siblings, following them into the world of creativity.

Mikaila enjoys working with many mediums, but says she's more of a traditionalist, working with graphite and charcoal colored pencils, or painting with acrylic and watercolor. More recently she's been wood burning for fun. As a student, she's constantly learning, and taking on more technology, branching out into digital painting and drawing. Mikaila also enjoys photography.

She says she finds inspiration through nature and fantasy, hoping to create a sense of mystery and serenity - an escape. She also uses her past experiences, the people around her and life's small moments when working. She hopes she brings her audience a sense of joy and inspiration.

Learn more about her on her website or Instagram page.

