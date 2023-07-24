Creative Conversation: Kristine Vander Velde

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Christine Vander Velde is a Grand Rapids artist who has enjoyed being creative since she was a child. She loved to draw and paint, and she continued that education in high school. Her passion for painting and art ended up becoming a second career in college. Today she mainly works in oils, and acrylics while dabbling in watercolors. She loves to paint local landscapes, particularly at sunset. She also makes jewelry using semi-precious stones, copper, silver and wire.

You can find her on Instagram,Facebookor on her website, vanderveldeart.com.

