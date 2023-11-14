Creative Conversation: Eva Leirstein

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eva Leirstein hails from Petoskey, and has been making art since the beginning. From painting, to drawing to fiber arts, she enjoys it all. As a senior at Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University, she says her fine art process is mixed media, but she’s been experimenting with gouache and layering chalk. For her fine art, she finds inspiration through music and community. When it comes to her fiber arts, it’s very much inspired by her physical illnesses. She’s dealt with intestinal issues and digestive paralysis and her work becomes an outward expression of what’s happening on the inside. She hopes people simply enjoy what she creates, that it’s pleasing to the eye or perhaps it feels like something bigger. You can find her and follow her on Instagram.