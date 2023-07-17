Creative Conversation: Elliot Chaltry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Elliot Chaltry is a Grand Rapids artist who, like many others got his start as a child. He attended Grand Valley State University for art and illustration, and as a student got connected with Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts.

He works primarily with spray paint, acrylic paint and digital illustrations. Elliot loves working with vibrant colors and eye-catching designs. You can find his murals in the Creston neighborhood, Condado Tacos across the state and on his website or Instagram page.