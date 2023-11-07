Creative Conversation: Casey Koops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Casey Koops is a collaborative designer and graphic designer from Holland. Like many artists, she started as a young child, mostly in the studio arts like painting and drawing. Today, she still enjoys painting and fiber art, but her true passion has her delving deeper, working with people to find solutions for better design. Her inspiration comes from nature and conversations with important people in her life. To learn more about her, check out her Instagram page.