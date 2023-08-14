Creative Conversation: Betsy O'Neill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Betsy O’Neill is a Grand Rapids artist who focuses on Michigan landscapes. She always loved nature and the outdoors growing up on a farm. Her passion for art was reinvigorated during a family trip to Mackinac Island, when she painted work from some of the photos she took on the trip. That snowballed into finding destinations around the state that she could paint.

Betsy works primarily with acrylics on stretched canvas and she loves to paint in person when she can, to take in the smells, the feels and the elements. She often paints recognizable places where many people find a connection, but she also wants to inspire more people to get out and explore Michigan.

Learn more about her on her website, on Instagram or on Facebook. She also frequents many pop-up markets and juried art shows across the state.