Creative Conversation: Abby Licht

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Abby Licht is an MFA painting candidate at Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University. This Michigan native has been passionate about art since she was a young child, exploring many different mediums since then. Today Abby works primarily with oil paint. She says she’s inspired by other artists and likes to watch videos to see their process of incorporating emotion into their work. She hopes people are fully immersed in her pieces and the worlds she creates, to really experience it as she does.

Find Abby on her Instagram page, and on Tik Tok.