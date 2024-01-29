Create Your Own Cozy this winter with items from The Found Cottage

“Cozy is more than how a room looks or what’s in it; it’s how the room functions, how it triggers each of your five senses, and how it comes together in a way that is comforting and peaceful to you.”

Michigan interior designer, blogger, and local business owner Liz Marie Galvan understands the importance of having a safe and comfortable space to retreat to when needing to relax and recharge. Recently, she published a book all about it, "Create Your Own Cozy: 100 Practical Ways To Love Your Home And Life."

Galvan shares tips from her new book on how people can create a cozy environment within their home. Plus she gave Michelle the grand tour of The Found Cottage, a business that specializes in finding creative pieces for uniquely designing a home.

In "Create Your Own Cozy" Galvan shares all-new inspiration and intentional living ideas to help readers create their own cozy spaces and healthy habits. Readers will find tips for easy and affordable ways to make any space feel comfortable; step-by-step guides for repurposing décor; garden ideas; tips for living more sustainably; hosting and entertaining inspiration; and motivation for creating healthy personal routines.

Discover more about "creating your own cozy" and other design tips by following Liz Marie Galvan on Instagram.