Create these refreshing summer cocktails using whiskey

When thinking of summer cocktails, bourbon may not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, cocktail creator Collette Doran, says using Wyoming Whiskey can make a refreshing cocktail.

Check out some of these refreshing cocktail recipes to try out this summer:

CUCUMBER SMASH



2 oz Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch

1 oz lemon juice

.75 oz simple syrup

3 slices of cucumber

8 mint leaves

1 dash Angostura bitters

Combine all ingredients into a shaker, shake and double strain into coupe glass. Garnish with cucumber wheel and mint sprig.

RASPBERRY COLLINS



1.5 oz Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch

.75 oz lemon juice

.5 oz raspberry syrup

.25 oz Triple Sec

2 oz soda water

Combine all ingredients besides soda water in a shaker. Shake + strain into a Collins glass over ice. Add soda water. Garnish with lemon wheel + raspberry on garnish pick.

