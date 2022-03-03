Create these refreshing spring floral cocktails with ITALICUS

As the warmer weather approaches, a refreshing spring cocktail may be just what we're looking for! For those who love spirits and are looking for something new to try, discover the fresh taste of an Italian liqueur named ITALICUS.

Italicus is lightly citrusy with hints of rose and lavender. On the palate, fresh tones of ripe citrus fruits are balanced with a light bitter and floral spice before giving way to a complex and long-lasting finish.

Alessandro Geraci, In-House Mixologist for ITALICUS, shares a couple of recipes on how ITALICUS can be served in a refreshing cocktail.

Italicus Spritz

ITALICUS

1 part ITALICUS® Rosolio di Bergamotto

2 parts Prosecco or Champagne

Method: Serve in a tumbler glass with cubed ice and garnish with olives.

Italicus with Grapefruit Soda

ITALICUS

1 part ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto

2 parts grapefruit soda

Method: Serve in a tumbler glass with cubed ice and garnish with grapefruit wedge.

ITALICUS is available at selected liquor stores across the country as well as online retailers including Astor Wines, Total Wines, Curiada, Bitters and Bottles, Flask Fine Wine, Drizly, Caskers

For drink recipes and more, visit rosolioitalicus.com. Follow them on Instagram at @italicusrdb.