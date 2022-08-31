Creamalicious combines southern home-baked pastries and ice cream into one container

There are still a couple of weeks of summer left, and nothing beats the summer heat like a scoop of ice cream. To satisfy that craving, try a new southern artisan dessert on the market called Creamalicious, a 2-in-1 dessert designed to pair freshly baked pastries with homemade ice cream in one container.

Chef Liz Rogers, owner and creator of Creamalicious, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share her odds-defying story of launching America's only black-owned nationally distributed ice cream brand.

Since launching Creamalicious in 2021, Chef Liz shares her Southern family heritage through her ice cream and four-generation family recipes, baked from scratch and intertwined in a super-premium ice cream base.

To look at all the different flavors and learn where to purchase them, visit socreamalicious.com.