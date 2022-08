There's always something fun happening at Craig's Cruisers, and once again there are new attractions and rides at the fun center in Grand Rapids. Todd went to check out the new rides like The 360.

Craig's Cruisers can be found at the following locations:

5730 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI

651 Chicago Dr., Holland

1551 E Pontaluna Rd, Norton Shores

8343 W. Hazel Road, Silver Lake

This segment is sponsored by Craig's Cruisers.