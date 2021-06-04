Craft Pass GR returns on June 29

Watch
Craft Pass GR is back again just in time for summer
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 11:20:15-04

Explore the wide array of adult beverages in Grand Rapids with the return of Craft Pass GR.

Craft Pass GR is a fun way to get a taste of Grand Rapids’ award-winning craft beverage scene while supporting local breweries, distilleries, cideries, wineries, and meaderies.

Visit CraftPassGR.com to download the free digital pass to a smartphone - sign up early to be the first to receive the pass when it launches

Use the pass to check in at six participating craft locations to earn an exclusive drink-themed gift from Experience Grand Rapids. Each individual check-in will also earn a return visit coupon to use by the end of 2021.

Craft Pass GR will re-launch on June 29, and run through October 31.

Participating businesses will offer return-visit coupons to Craft Pass GR customers.

For more information, and to sign up for the pass, visit CraftPassGR.com.

