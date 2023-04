If you're looking for a simple spring wreath idea this year, then this DIY marshmallow Peeps wreath might be right up your alley! It’s colorful, fun, and you can make your own for as little as $7 in just around 15-minutes!

Here are the supplies:

Peeps® Chicks

Wreath Form or pool noodle

Ribbon

Hot Glue Gun & Glue Sticks

Scissors

Want your wreath to last? Spray acrylic