Bubbles are the perfect toy to play with during the warmer weather! But why settle for a tiny bubble want, when you could go extreme and create your own bubble blowing machine?

Leigh Ann and Todd demonstrate how to make a Super Duper Bubble Blower.

Materials:

Small Plastic Pop Bottle

Mesh Fruit Bag

Bubbles

Duct Tape

Scissors

Shallow Bowl

Find complete instructions for this craft on Pinterest.