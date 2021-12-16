Craft Corner: Gnome & Reindeer Cookies

Are you in a panic because you need a dish to pass? Or do you want a little activity at your gatherings that will keep the kids busy for a bit?

Check out these two edible, easy crafts that the whole family will enjoy making!

Cookie Gnomes

Materials:



Refrigerated sugar cookie dough (the break and bake kind)

White Icing (grab one that comes in a tube and save the step of using a pastry bag)

Fresh Strawberries

Pink candies for the nose

Nutter Butter Reindeer

Materials:

