Craft Corner: Gnome & Reindeer Cookies

Are you in a panic because you need a dish to pass? Or do you want a little activity at your gatherings that will keep the kids busy for a bit?
Check out these two edible, easy crafts that the whole family will enjoy making!
Materials:
- Refrigerated sugar cookie dough (the break and bake kind)
- White Icing (grab one that comes in a tube and save the step of using a pastry bag)
- Fresh Strawberries
- Pink candies for the nose
Materials:
- Nutter Butter Cookies
- Tube of frosting
- Pretzel twists
- M&M’S