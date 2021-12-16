Watch
Craft Corner: Gnome & Reindeer Cookies

Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 11:33:36-05

Are you in a panic because you need a dish to pass? Or do you want a little activity at your gatherings that will keep the kids busy for a bit?

Check out these two edible, easy crafts that the whole family will enjoy making!

Cookie Gnomes

Materials:

  • Refrigerated sugar cookie dough (the break and bake kind)
  • White Icing (grab one that comes in a tube and save the step of using a pastry bag)
  • Fresh Strawberries
  • Pink candies for the nose

Nutter Butter Reindeer

Materials:

  • Nutter Butter Cookies
  • Tube of frosting
  • Pretzel twists
  • M&M’S
