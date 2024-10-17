Cozy fall essentials to add some "hygge" to your life

Temperatures are starting to cool and the leaves are starting to change color, which can only mean the fall season is finally upon us! Here are some fall cozy essentials you’ll need to optimize the season.

Poppy & Pout | Starting at $14.95



Bold and subtle looks to go with your fall wardrobe while also keeping your lips moist and chap-free.

Flower-powered lip care products that hydrate and rejuvenate, made with all-natural formulas.

Made with ethically sourced beeswax and sunflower oil from the United States, organic coconut oil from the Philippines, essential and naturally-flavored oils, and vitamin E.

BALMEE Hats | Starting at $20



Satin lining to protect hair from friction, reducing breakage

Helps retain hair moisture

Reduces hair frizz and flyaways

Helps maintain hair style and prevents hat hair

Suitable for all hair types and textures

Available in bucket hats, beanies, and skull caps

PJs Soaps and Bombs | Starting at $9



Handmade in the USA: Expertly crafted by a passionate husband-and-wife team.

Limited Edition Fall Scents: Immerse yourself in autumn with exclusive fragrances like Toasted Marshmallow, Fall Harvest, and Autumn Spice.

Variety: Bath Bombs, Shower Steamers, Soaps, Body lotions and more!

Made-to-Order Freshness: Experience custom creations tailored just for you.

Premium Ingredients & Stylish Designs: Enhance your self-care routine with top-quality ingredients and elegant, decorative products.

Constantly Updated Collection: Enjoy fresh, new arrivals to keep your self-care routine exciting and seasonal.

Vashon Coffee Dust | Starting at $8



Subtle, delicious spice blends that flavor coffee without additives

Finely ground to dissolve beautifully

Add ½ tsp. per mug to grounds before brewing

Add 1/8 tsp. per mug of brewed coffee

Add 1/8 tsp. to froth it with milk

Buy individual flavors or assortments

Aardvark Book Club | Starts at $ 37.99



Five to six releases each month

Great for the book lover and gifting!

Gift boxes include 3 hardcover releases and extra perks!

Exclusive, beautiful hardcover editions

Diverse genres – something for everyone

Join book club discussions on the Aardvark app!

1-month through 12-month subscriptions available

Pull Start Fire | Starting at $19.99



The easiest and fastest way to start a fire

NO matches, lighters, or kindling needed

Add wood, pull the string, and let the flames begin!

Windproof and rainproof

Lights wet wood

Burns for 30 minutes

Safe to cook over

