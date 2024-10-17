Cozy fall essentials to add some "hygge" to your life

Temperatures are starting to cool and the leaves are starting to change color, which can only mean the fall season is finally upon us! Here are some fall cozy essentials you’ll need to optimize the season.
Poppy & Pout | Starting at $14.95
- Bold and subtle looks to go with your fall wardrobe while also keeping your lips moist and chap-free.
- Flower-powered lip care products that hydrate and rejuvenate, made with all-natural formulas.
- Made with ethically sourced beeswax and sunflower oil from the United States, organic coconut oil from the Philippines, essential and naturally-flavored oils, and vitamin E.
BALMEE Hats | Starting at $20
- Satin lining to protect hair from friction, reducing breakage
- Helps retain hair moisture
- Reduces hair frizz and flyaways
- Helps maintain hair style and prevents hat hair
- Suitable for all hair types and textures
- Available in bucket hats, beanies, and skull caps
PJs Soaps and Bombs | Starting at $9
- Handmade in the USA: Expertly crafted by a passionate husband-and-wife team.
- Limited Edition Fall Scents: Immerse yourself in autumn with exclusive fragrances like Toasted Marshmallow, Fall Harvest, and Autumn Spice.
- Variety: Bath Bombs, Shower Steamers, Soaps, Body lotions and more!
- Made-to-Order Freshness: Experience custom creations tailored just for you.
- Premium Ingredients & Stylish Designs: Enhance your self-care routine with top-quality ingredients and elegant, decorative products.
- Constantly Updated Collection: Enjoy fresh, new arrivals to keep your self-care routine exciting and seasonal.
Vashon Coffee Dust | Starting at $8
- Subtle, delicious spice blends that flavor coffee without additives
- Finely ground to dissolve beautifully
- Add ½ tsp. per mug to grounds before brewing
- Add 1/8 tsp. per mug of brewed coffee
- Add 1/8 tsp. to froth it with milk
- Buy individual flavors or assortments
Aardvark Book Club | Starts at $ 37.99
- Five to six releases each month
- Great for the book lover and gifting!
- Gift boxes include 3 hardcover releases and extra perks!
- Exclusive, beautiful hardcover editions
- Diverse genres – something for everyone
- Join book club discussions on the Aardvark app!
- 1-month through 12-month subscriptions available
Pull Start Fire | Starting at $19.99
- The easiest and fastest way to start a fire
- NO matches, lighters, or kindling needed
- Add wood, pull the string, and let the flames begin!
- Windproof and rainproof
- Lights wet wood
- Burns for 30 minutes
- Safe to cook over
