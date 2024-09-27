Covenant House youth create sneaker tree for ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Covenant House Michigan provides shelter and hope to young people ages 18-24 who are experiencing homelessness. The organization gives individuals their own room, food, support, educational and vocational programs and more. The staff cares for the residents like their own, helping them find their path to meaningful and successful adulthood. The organization started on the east side of the state, and expanded to West Michigan in Grand Rapids with a 28-bed shelter, open all day, every day. Some of the youth from both facilities chose to participate in this year'sArtPrize with "A Mile in Our Sneakers." The piece invites the audience to experience their world and experience youth homelessness through their designs. The canvas is a pair of Keds sneakers, and they are all adorning a tree that signifies growth, shelter and protection. Each shoe comes with a QR code to view messages and reflections from the artists themselves. You can see the piece for yourself at the Marketplace at Studio Park. Learn more about Covenant House on their website.