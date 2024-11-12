Covenant House raising awareness of youth homelessness through 11th annual Sleep Out

Trying to navigate your teens and early 20s is hard enough without having to worry about where you're going to sleep. Yet, so many young people in the West Michigan community experience homelessness.

Covenant House Michigan hopes to give those youth support, love, and a place to live where they feel safe. On November 21, they're hosting an event that will help support the organization in its journey: the annual Sleep Out.

Teams and individuals across North America will commit to giving up the comfort of their bed and take part in the Annual Sleep Out to raise awareness and support for youth experiencing homelessness. Covenant House Michigan (CHMI) in Detroit is the host site for the 11th Annual Sleep Out, in addition to sleepers participating from a variety of locations across the state.

Covenant House Michigan's Sleep Out in Grand Rapids will start at 7 p.m. at their location, 26 Antoine St. SW. The community is also welcome to participate outside of the host sites by camping outside at their own homes.

Funds raised by the participants will help further the unconditional love, absolute respect, relentless support, and vital services for the homeless, abandoned, trafficked, and exploited youth they to serve.

Learn more by visiting covenanthousemi.org.

