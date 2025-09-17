Covenant House Grand Rapids: Rites of Passage and the First Sleep Out

Covenant House is an international nonprofit dedicated to empowering young people to overcome homelessness and trafficking through safe housing, trauma-informed services, and a community built on unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support. With doors open 24/7 to all youth—regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression—Covenant House bridges the gap between potential and progress while also advocating for systemic change and raising awareness about youth homelessness.

This fall, Covenant House Michigan is a featured participant in ArtPrize 2025 with the exhibit “Rites of Passage: A Journey Home.” On display at Cornerstone Church in Grand Rapids from September 18 through October 4, the installation showcases decorated doors created by youth residents from Detroit and Grand Rapids. Each door represents a step in the transition from housing insecurity to independence, offering a moving glimpse into the courage, creativity, and hope of young people on their journey toward stability.

The mission of Covenant House will also come to life in a powerful way through the inaugural Sleep Out Grand Rapids on Thursday, November 6. On that night, community members will give up the comfort of their beds and sleep outside in solidarity with youth experiencing homelessness. Funds raised will provide safe shelter, counseling, education, and relentless support so that every young person who turns to Covenant House can find a pathway forward.

Grand Rapids will host a Kick-Off Rally for the Sleep Out on Monday, October 6 at Peppino’s Downtown, where participants, partners, and community members can come together to learn more and begin their journey of advocacy. Sponsorship opportunities are also available to help underwrite vital services for the homeless, abandoned, trafficked, and exploited youth Covenant House is honored to serve.

Together, through art, awareness, and action, Covenant House invites West Michigan to join a global movement rooted in compassion and hope—because one night of sacrifice can change a young person’s life forever.