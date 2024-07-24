Country star Jordan Davis to perform in Grand Rapids on August 1

Quite a few new male artists are working hard to make their mark in country music, but one has managed to break through: Jordan Davis.

Since releasing “Single You Up” in the middle of 2017, the Louisiana native has become a fan and radio favorite, amassing more than two billion streams worldwide.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix got a chance to interview the up and coming country star to learn more about his tour and upcoming performance in Grand Rapids.

Jordan Davis will perform at Van Andel Arena on August 1 at 7 p.m. for his Damn Good Time Tour.

In addition to the tour, Davis is partnering with One Country to allow fans a chance to win backstage passes, as well as a chance to win a truck.

