Country Dairy fall tours give kids the fun experience of living on a dairy farm

Explore the farm, experience the colors of fall, and enjoy the cows when visiting Country Dairy in Oceana County.

Come see their farm-to-table process during a tour of their working dairy farm, plus kids can experience a day in the life of a dairy farmer thanks to the variety of tours Country Dairy provides for visitors.

Here are a few of the tours families can take part in during the fall season:

Fall Color Tour in October

Enjoy the beautiful color-filled trees with Daze and Dan as they pull a wagon through the hills and pastures of Charolais Farm filled with white cows and calves, green pastures, and autumn colors.

COW-lorful Tour

Country Dairy's Belgian Horses pull the wagon around the Country Dairy Farmland to take in the colors of the season. A scenic stop during the ride will include stunning views along with apple cider and doughnuts. Then it’s on to the barns to visit the calves and see their robotic milking system.

Country Dairy is located at 3724 South 80th Avenue in New Era.

To learn more about the tours, head to countrydairy.com.

This segment was sponsored by Country Dairy.