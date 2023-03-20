Cottage and Lakefront Living Show returns to DeVos Place on March 24-26

Whether you own a cottage, looking to buy or rent one, the upcoming Cottage and Lakefront Living Show in Grand Rapids is the perfect place to find the latest trends and destinations for a summer on the water.

Inside DeVos Place, visitors can shop and compare designers, furnishings, lakefront builders and realtors, boats, docks, vacation services, and financing, all in one place, ready to help summers at the cottage be memorable.

Seminars will be led by respected experts all weekend on topics including Rentals, Building on the Water, Shoreline Management, Succession Planning, Searching for a Vacation Home, Cottage Decor Tips, and more.

Plus, there will be an actual beach inside DeVos Place! A perfect place for the kids to play, and watch a professional sand sculptor at work building a giant sand castle.

Special for Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 8 p.m. join The Dock Party. Come hear local musician Jeremy VerWys, sample food, grab a lemonade or a specialty cocktail, and enjoy the sights and sounds of summer.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will take place on the following dates and times:

March 24: 12 to 9 p.m.

March 25: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 26: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adult admission costs $12 and children 6-14 are $5. Children under 5 get in for free.

For a complete list of vendors and seminars, visit showspan.com/clg.